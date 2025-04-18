Al Misnad Meets Russian, Ukrainian Families

Minister of State for International Cooperation H E Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad with Russian and Ukrainian families hosted by Qatar as part of the programme dedicated to providing healthcare and support services. During the meeting, Her Excellency reaffirmed Qatar's steadfast commitment to protecting civilians affected by conflict, reuniting children with their families, and ensuring their safety, well-being, psychological support, and healthcare.

