GPSSA Organized Its Second Board Meeting For 2025 Under The Chairmanship Of His Excellency Mubarak Rashed Al Mansoori

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network): His Excellency Mubarak Rashed Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA), chaired the second board meeting for 2025, which was held on Thursday, April 17, 2025.

The meeting began by Al Mansoori welcoming their Excellencies and board members. The minutes of the previous meeting, as well as management's way forward based on decisions and recommendations issued by the Board of Directors, namely: the Internal Audit and Risk Committee, the Development and Improvement Committee, the Investment Committee, in addition to the HR and Remuneration Committee.

The Council reviewed the developments of the Ma'ashi digital platform, approved the financial performance report for February 2025, and discussed developments in the implementation of GPSSA's strategic plan 2025-2027, then moved on to discuss the investment performance report until February 2025, alongside other topics on the agenda that require appropriate decision making.

According to GPSSA's statistics for March 2025, the number of contributors has increased to 154,619 in comparison to 125,891 in March of last year, an increase of 28,728 contributors. The number of employers registered with the GPSSA increased to 19,980 compared to 15,615 in March of last year, an increase of 4,365 employers.

Additionally, March 2025 statistics indicate that the number of pensioners has increased to 21,227 in comparison to 20,350 pensioners for the same period last year, and the number of beneficiaries reached 8,325 compared to 8,338 for the same month last year.

The value of pensions disbursed for March 2025 increased to AED536,361,126 compared to AED479,366,005 for the same month last year, an increase of AED56,995,121.