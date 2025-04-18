India Rejects Bangladesh's Comment On Bengal Violence: 'Better To Focus On Protecting Your Own Minorites'

MENAFN - Live Mint) MEA responds to the comments made by Bangladesh officials on the developments in West Bengal.

"We reject the remarks made by the Bangladesh side with regard to the incidents in West Bengal. This is a barely disguised and disingenuous attempt to draw a parallel with India's concerns over the ongoing persecution of minorities in Bangladesh, where the criminal perpetrators of such acts continue to roam free. Instead of making unwarranted comments and indulging in virtue signalling, Bangladesh would do better to focus on protecting the rights of its own minorities," reads the statement