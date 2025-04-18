Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
India Rejects Bangladesh's Comment On Bengal Violence: 'Better To Focus On Protecting Your Own Minorites'

India Rejects Bangladesh's Comment On Bengal Violence: 'Better To Focus On Protecting Your Own Minorites'


2025-04-18 02:00:26
(MENAFN- Live Mint) MEA responds to the comments made by Bangladesh officials on the developments in West Bengal.

"We reject the remarks made by the Bangladesh side with regard to the incidents in West Bengal. This is a barely disguised and disingenuous attempt to draw a parallel with India's concerns over the ongoing persecution of minorities in Bangladesh, where the criminal perpetrators of such acts continue to roam free. Instead of making unwarranted comments and indulging in virtue signalling, Bangladesh would do better to focus on protecting the rights of its own minorities," reads the statement

MENAFN18042025007365015876ID1109444849

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search