Fahmaan Khan: I Think Male, Female TV Characters Need To Be Shown The Same Depth

New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) Popular television actor Fahmaan Khan believes that there is more human touch to male characters on the small screen.

Asked if he thinks male characters in Indian television have been shown with more depth in recent times, Fahmaan told IANS:“Yeah, I think so. I think there is a more human touch to a male character.”

“Talking with personal experience, the character that I did recently, when we were seeing Ranbir Singh Bajwa,was very human and the characters that I've done before were also very human. And a lot of emotions, a lot of depth, a lot of truth to the character's journey. And when that happens, I think people connect to it a little more.”

The actor agrees it should happen more.

“So yes, it has been happening off late and I think it should happen a little more. I think both male and female characters need to be shown the same depth, so that people can relate to both the characters as much as they can.

Fahmaan began his career first as a model. His tryst with the small screen began with a cameo role in Yeh Vaada Raha in 2015 and then a cameo role in Kundali Bhagya in 2018.

Fahmaan was seen in recurring roles in Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Mere Dad Ki Dulhan from 2017 to 2020. He gained major stardom with his work as a lead in shows such as Apna Time Bhi Aayega, Imlie, Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii, Krishna Mohini and Iss Ishq Ka Rabb Rakha.

Talking about his latest show“Iss Ishq Ka Rabb Rakha”, it follows Ranbir, a proud sardar, who falls in love with Bengali beauty Meghla. But, sparks fly when their culturally different families come face-to-face.