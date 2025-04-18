Sweet Valley Ranch Gives Back Donates $10,000 To Greater Unity Tabernacle Church And Nonprofit Leader 'Mother Cordelia'

Fred and Anita Surgeon Donate $10K to Greater Unity Tabernacle

- Fred SurgeonFAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- $10,000. That's how this story begins. Through its Sweet Valley Ranch Gives Back program, Fred and Anita Surgeon awarded a $10,000 donation to Greater Unity Tabernacle Church, led by the beloved Senior Pastor affectionately known throughout the community as Mother Cordelia Challenger.The donation was used to support Widow Mites and Second Chancers, two grassroots nonprofit organizations founded and operated by Mother Cordelia. These programs provide food, clothing, shelter, and transportation to individuals in need across Fayetteville. But Mother Cordelia doesn't stop at basic necessities-she and her team actively help people find employment, and in many cases, they personally transport them to job sites. Her hands-on commitment to changing lives inspired this gift.Anita Surgeon, who launched the Sweet Valley Ranch Gives Back initiative in 2021, said:“I believe in helping people who are workers-those who go where the need is. That's 100% Mother Cordelia.”Fred Surgeon added that the impact went even further:“We saw that the church at 311 Gillespie Street in Fayetteville, NC, needed some help, too. I brought in some of the same vendors who work at Sweet Valley Ranch, and together we installed cameras, replaced doors, upgraded their Wi-Fi, and delivered a new stove.”The Sweet Valley Ranch Gives Back program, fueled by the success of Sweet Valley Ranch, has now donated more than $220,000 to local charities since 2020. The ranch, which has welcomed hundreds of thousands of visitors to its 300-acre farm since opening, is home to attractions such as Dinosaur World, Festival of Lights, and Backwoods Terror Ranch.Fred Surgeon said the motivation behind the program is personal:“Anita and I have been blessed, and it's in our DNA to give back. My wife literally wakes up asking, 'Who can we help today?' That's what I love about her. People ask how I run so many businesses in three states-it begins and ends with Anita. I hit the jackpot with her and thank God daily.”The Surgeons are also excited about their newest expansion: Sweet Valley Ranch Farmhouse Retreats, a growing collection of cabins, tiny houses, and luxury RV accommodations opening in 2025. As the ranch grows, so will their mission of giving.If you are a nonprofit organization (501(c)(3)) and are interested in partnering with the Sweet Valley Ranch Gives Back program, an application is available on the Sweet Valley Ranch website.For more information about Sweet Valley Ranch, visit .

