Chunky Panday Is ‘So Proud’ Of Ananya For Being Part Of ‘Cinematic Wonder’ ‘Kesari 2’

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) Actor Chunky Panday is a proud father after watching his“dearest” daughter Ananya Panday in the film“Kesari Chapter 2”.

Chunky took to Instagram, where he shared some glimpses from the premier of“Kesari Chapter 2.” The first was an image of Chunky posing with his daughter Ananya and wife Bhavna. Another image showed Chunky standing triumphantly in front of the movie poster for Ananya.

“What came first The Chicken or the Egg. So Proud of you my Dearest @ananyapanday for being a part of this Cinematic Wonder #kesari2 #premierenight,” he wrote as the caption.

“Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh” is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films.

The film is a spiritual sequel to Kesari in 2019, the plot is based on the book The Case That Shook The Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat, centred around C. Sankaran Nair and the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

The film stars Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan and Ananya. It was released on 18 April 2025, marking the 106th anniversary of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

The first installment of“Kesari” was headlined by Akshay. Directed by Anurag Singh, it follows the events leading to the Battle of Saragarhi, a battle between 21 Sikh soldiers of the 36th Sikh Regiment of the British Indian Army and 10,000 Afridi and Orakzai Pashtun tribesmen in 1897.

Ahead of the release of the film Akshay, Ananya visited the Golden Temple and Jallianwala Bagh on April 14 to remember martyrs

While addressing the media, Akshay, who plays the role of C. Sankaran Nair in the movie, said,“Every year on April 13, people gather in large numbers at Jallianwala Bagh to pay tribute to the victims of the massacre, but very few know about Shankar Nair - the man who raised his voice for the innocent people killed in the 1919 tragedy.”

He also mentioned that members of Shankar Nair's family were invited and honored at the Jallianwala Bagh event.