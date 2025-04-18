Riteish Calls His ‘Kaka’ Diliprao Deshmukh A Pillar Of Strength In A Heartfelt Birthday Post

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) In a heartwarming gesture, actor Riteish Deshmukh took to social media to wish his uncle, Diliprao Deshmukh, on his 75th birthday, calling him a "pillar of strength."

On Friday, the 'Masti' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of his photos with his 'Kaka,' Diliprao. In the caption of the post, Riteish expressed gratitude to his uncle for his guidance, love, and unwavering support. He wrote,“Happy 75th Birthday Dearest Kaka! We're forever grateful for your guidance, love, and unwavering support. You're the pillar of strength for all of us and we feel blessed to have you in our lives. Wishing you good health, happiness, and a long, fulfilling life. May you always be surrounded by love and joy. We love you. #dilipraodeshmukh #75thbirthday.”

The photos show Riteish posing with his uncle Diliprao Deshmukh over the years, capturing their close bond through various milestones and cherished moments.

Diliprao Deshmukh, younger brother of Vilasrao Deshmukh, served as the Minister of State for Finance & Planning in the state of Maharashtra under Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde.

On the other hand, Riteish Deshmukh, son of the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Vilasrao Deshmukh, is known for his roles in films like 'Kyaa Kool Hai Hum', 'Malamaal Weekly', 'Heyy Babyy', 'Housefull 2,' 'Housefull 3,' 'Total Dhamaal,' 'Housefull 4,' Baaghi 3,' and 'Ek Villain.'

He will next be seen playing the role of an influential politician in the upcoming thriller 'Raid 2' which also stars Ajay Devgn. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the film intensifies the conflict and raises the tension as it unfolds. Much like its predecessor, the sequel centers around an income-tax raid led by officers collaborating with intelligence agencies to uncover white-collar crimes.

'Raid 2' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek PPathak,and Krishan Kumar. The film is slated to hit theatres in cinemas on May 1, 2025.

Riteish also has“Dhamaal 4” in the pipeline, adding to his lineup of upcoming projects.