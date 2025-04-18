403
Malini Agarwal Conducts Workshop At AAFT School Of Digital Marketing With Nowshad Rizwanillah
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India : The AAFT School of Digital Marketing hosted an engaging and insightful workshop at Marwah Studios, led by Malini Agarwal, the esteemed Industry Dean of the school and a prominent figure in the digital media space. She was joined by Nowshad Rizwanillah, further elevating the value of the session.
Addressing a packed audience of enthusiastic students, Malini Agarwal spoke passionately about the growing importance of digital media in today's fast-evolving landscape.“Digital media is not just the future, it is the present. Understanding its power and impact is essential for anyone entering the communication and entertainment industries,” she emphasized.
The session was highly interactive, with students actively participating and gaining valuable insights directly from the industry stalwarts. Nowshad Rizwanillah also shared his experiences, contributing to the dynamic exchange of ideas.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Founder-President of AAFT and a well-known media personality, lauded the session and highlighted the role of such workshops in bridging the gap between academia and industry.“At AAFT, we believe in nurturing talent through real-world exposure and expert guidance. Sessions like these empower our students to be industry-ready,” he said.
As a mark of appreciation and honor, Dr. Sandeep Marwah presented the prestigious Life Membership of the International Film and Television Club of AAFT to both Malini Agarwal and Nowshad Rizwanillah.
The event concluded on a high note, with students inspired and motivated to explore new frontiers in digital marketing and media.
