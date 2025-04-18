403
Oceanic6 Solutionz Expands Global Reach As Premier Exporter Of Premium Quartz & Granite Countertops
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Oceanic6 Solutionz, a leading Indian manufacturer and global exporter of high-end quartz and granite countertops, reaffirms its commitment to delivering exquisite, durable, and customizable stone solutions for residential and commercial spaces worldwide. Specializing in materials like Calacatta Premium Quartz, Carrara Natura, and Dessert Black Granite, the company combines aesthetic elegance with unmatched functionality to transform kitchens, bathrooms, and living spaces .
Innovative Services Driving Excellence
Oceanic6 Solutionz offers a comprehensive suite of services tailored to meet global demand:
End-to-End Supply Chain Management: From manufacturing to doorstep delivery, the company handles logistics, customs clearance, and international shipping with precision .
Custom Design Solutions: A team of skilled designers collaborates with clients to create bespoke countertops, aligning with unique style preferences and functional needs .
Rigorous Quality Control: Every product undergoes pre-shipment inspections to ensure premium durability and finish .
Sustainable Packaging & Logistics: Eco-conscious packaging and competitive freight options guarantee safe transit to destinations across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa .
Why Choose Oceanic6 Solutionz?
Unbeatable Pricing: Bridging the gap between luxury and affordability, the company makes high-end stone surfaces accessible without compromising quality .
Global Clientele: Trusted by builders, real estate developers, and homeowners for projects ranging from multi-family housing to senior living facilities .
Fast Turnaround: Doorstep delivery within 40–45 days of order confirmation, backed by a minimum order quantity of one 20ft container .
"We envision every space as a canvas for sophistication," said [Spokesperson Name], [Title] at Oceanic6 Solutionz. "Our mission is to empower clients with stone solutions that marry timeless beauty with practicality, all while streamlining the global supply chain."
Recent Milestones
Oceanic6 Solutionz recently showcased its latest collections at Vibrant Buildcon 2025 in New Delhi, reinforcing its leadership in India's building materials sector .
About Oceanic6 Solutionz
Founded in 2018, Oceanic6 Solutionz operates from Panchkula, Haryana, with a U.S. office in Cleveland, Ohio. The company employs 51–200 professionals dedicated to advancing the stone industry through innovation and customer-centric solutions
