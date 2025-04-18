403
Africa Fintech Forum Returns To Cairo On June 10, 2025.
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Cairo, Egypt, 18 April 2025 - The Africa FinTech Forum returns to Cairo on 10 June 2025 for its highly anticipated third edition, convening the continent's most influential fintech leaders for a day of strategic insights, innovation, and impactful networking. Hear on the latest trends in Egypt's fintech industry and be future ready.
Following the acclaimed editions in Nairobi and Johannesburg, the Cairo event is poised to elevate conversations around digital finance, regulatory evolution, and next-gen financial technologies. With Egypt at the center of fintech evolution in Africa, the forum promises exclusive access to visionaries shaping the future of finance in Africa.
From regulators unveiling new frameworks to banking executives and fintech founders revealing breakthrough solutions, the agenda covers:
The future of fintech regulation in Egypt
AI & machine learning in financial services
Embedded finance and BNPL models
Cloud-powered digital payments
Women-led innovation in fintech
RegTech and Insurtech
Get ready for powerful keynotes, dynamic panels, and bold insights from the biggest names in the industry. Expect tailored matchmaking, premium networking, and live showcases that spark real collaboration and drive serious investment. This is where big ideas meet big opportunities.
This forum is an essential gathering for fintech founders, banks, investors, regulators, and technology providers seeking to scale impact and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving market.
Registration and More Info:
Press Contact:
Mia
Marketing Head – Africa FinTech Forum
Email - ...
Tel - +971 50 803 7860
