India's Deeptech Company Simpliforge Sets Global Record With World's Highest On-Site 3D Printed Structure In The Himalayas

The effort was led by a multidisciplinary team at IIT Hyderabad. The structure, printed in just 14 hours using locally sourced materials, demonstrates how indigenous technology can deliver infrastructure rapidly and sustainably.

Simpliforge's specially developed robotic 3D printer was deployed and commissioned in under 24 hours, showcasing its agility in extreme terrain. CEO Dhruv Gandhi highlighted the challenges: "Reduced oxygen levels impaired power efficiency and human performance. Low humidity and high UV radiation impacted material integrity-but our systems delivered a robust structure in just 5 days."

Prof. Subramaniam emphasized the importance of material science in the project: "Operating at high altitudes with thermal extremes required specially engineered concrete. Our team rigorously tested and optimized a mix suited to local aggregates and environmental stresses. This innovation was key to ensuring structural strength and durability."

Arun Krishnan added, "Project PRABAL began during my M.Tech journey. Previous attempts to bring 3D construction to Ladakh faltered due to harsh conditions. It was the synergy between IIT Hyderabad and Simpliforge that finally overcame these barriers. We've proven that homegrown technology can thrive even in the toughest environments."

Hari Krishna Jeedipalli, MD of Simpliforge , reflected on the journey: "From India's first 3D printed bridge to the Army's medical facility, each project has advanced the frontier. This Ladakh bunker is more than a defense milestone-it's validation for extra-terrestrial applications. We see this as a stepping stone toward space construction on the Moon and Mars."

This landmark project reaffirms India's deeptech leadership, combining innovation, defense utility, and the Make-in-India vision to pioneer future-ready infrastructure.

