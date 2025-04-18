Standard Fluids Corporation Announces Strategic Sales Agreement With Microcare LLC

Standard Fluids announces an engineered fluids sales agreement with MicroCare, a leader in critical cleaning, coating, and lubrication solutions.

- Steve PignatoMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Standard Fluids Corporation, a leading provider of high-performance engineered fluids, is pleased to announce a new sales agreement with MicroCare LLC, a global leader in critical cleaning, coating, and lubrication solutions. Under this agreement, MicroCare will begin purchasing Standard Fluids products - SF 7100TM Engineered Fluid along with SF 7200 and SF 7300 Fluids- to blend and sell their own branded formulations, including 71IPA, 71DE, 71DA, 72DE, 72DA, and 73DE.These products serve as direct drop-in replacements for 3M's NovecTM fluids, offering the same performance, reliability, and environmental responsibility that customers have come to expect. With Standard Fluids' commitment to quality products, which has made them a trusted resource, this partnership ensures that MicroCare customers will continue to have access to high-purity cleaning fluids for critical applications."We are excited to partner with MicroCare to provide high-quality, sustainable solutions for the precision cleaning industry," Steve Pignato, Global Director, Engineered Fluids at Standard Fluids Corporation, said. "Our products are manufactured to the highest purity standards, with every batch independently validated by an ISO 9001-certified laboratory, offering our customers the utmost confidence in both performance and consistency."Venesia Hurtubise, MicroCare's Vice President, Technology and Compliance, echoed Pignato's enthusiasm."I am thrilled to collaborate with the knowledgeable team at Standard Fluids and to delve into their HFE technology. The MicroCare team is excited to continue offering top-notch cleaning solutions to customers seeking Novec replacements with the help of the Standard Fluids team."The collaboration between Standard Fluids and MicroCare reinforces both companies' commitment to delivering innovative, reliable, and environmentally responsible solutions to customers across industries such as electronics, medical device manufacturing, aerospace, and telecommunications.

