Studio Urbis Design In Lafayette Selected For 2025 East Bay Home Tours

View of Reciprocity House from Creek

Reciprocity House Living Room

Indoor outdoor Kitchen

Designed for life in sync with nature, the home balances privacy, openness, and topography in a wooded Lafayette setting.

- Reciprocity House Homeowner Amanda WalterLAFAYETTE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Reciprocity House, designed by Studio Urbis , has been selected for the prestigious 2025 East Bay Home Tours , an annual celebration of exceptional residential architecture presented by AIA East Bay . Tucked deep within a suburban block, this remarkable home harmonizes architecture and landscape-integrating steep topography, a running creek, and a grove of mature oak trees into daily family life.“This house is about living with the landscape, not just on it,” says Renee Chow, architect and Principal at Studio Urbis.“We approached the design as a landscape in dialogue with nature-moments of openness and light alternating with shelter and enclosure.”Reciprocity House is organized as a rhythmic sequence of structures and voids. The journey begins with a guest house nestled into the hillside. A garage and office are oriented to frame views of the creek. The public living spaces extend like a peninsula from the entry courtyard toward the water's edge, while the primary suite is set back upslope for quiet and privacy. A continuous path ties it all together, weaving through the courtyard and linking each distinct zone.“We wanted a home that would grow with us-flexible enough for the way our family lives now and in the future, and always connected to the outdoors,” says owner Amanda Walter.Materially grounded and visually fluid, the home combines concrete, wood, and glass in a language that emphasizes connection and reflection. Carefully framed views and strategic openings blur the line between interior and exterior, while maintaining warmth and livability for a family of four.“Reciprocity House is a thoughtful response to a complex site and a beautiful example of client-architect collaboration,” says Michael Wilson, Executive Director of AIA East Bay.“It's grounded in nature, shaped by craft, and full of heart.”The 2025 East Bay Home Tours will feature Reciprocity House along with other architecturally significant homes across the region.Tickets and full details are available at 2025 East Bay Home Tours

Mike Wilson

AIA East Bay

+1 510-333-2957

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.