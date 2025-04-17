Infinity Financial Advisory Partners With Dreamer Group To Share Exclusive Estate And Legacy Planning Insights With Taiwan's High-Net-Worth Community Media Outreach Newswire APAC

403
Infinity Financial Advisory Partners With Dreamer Group To Share Exclusive Estate And Legacy Planning Insights With Taiwan's High-Net-Worth Community
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 April 2025 - On April 9–10, 2025, Infinity Financial Advisory was invited to collaborate with Dreamer Group to deliver exclusive estate and legacy planning seminars in Taipei and Taichung. These invitation-only sessions brought together Taiwan's high-net-worth (HNW) individuals for deep insights into preserving and transferring wealth across generations.
Pictured from left: Jackson Hsieh (Sales Manager, Dreamer Group), Khim Lim (Senior Financial Services Director, Infinity FA), Eugene Soo (Executive Director & Co-Owner, Infinity FA), Stephen Pak (Group CEO, Dreamer Group)
The seminars focused on how Singapore's position as a wealth management hub can support cross-border estate planning and long-term wealth preservation. Attendees gained insights into the differences between the 2 nations, learn practical strategies asset structuring, and navigating an increasingly complex regulatory landscape.
Eugene Soo , Executive Director and Co-Owner of Infinity Financial Advisory, shared:
"It was an honour to be invited by Dreamer Group to speak at this exclusive event. This wasn't just about estate planning - it was about empowering individuals with the tools and strategies to protect and grow their wealth for generations to come. Singapore's insurance-based solutions offer unique advantages, and we were proud to bring this perspective to Taiwan's HNW community."
The event served as a platform for financial professionals from Taiwan and Singapore to exchange insights and collaborate on bespoke advisory approaches. The partnership between Infinity FA and Dreamer Group reflects a shared dedication to delivering high-impact financial strategies tailored to the needs of today's affluent individuals.
As global financial landscapes evolve, legacy planning and cross-border wealth management have become more critical than ever. This seminar series reinforced the importance of strategic, personalised financial advice and highlighted the synergy between two key financial hubs - Singapore and Taiwan.
