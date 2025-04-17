Amur Gas Chemical Complex 75% Complete, Reports SIBUR Media Outreach Newswire APAC

403
Amur Gas Chemical Complex 75% Complete, Reports SIBUR
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) MOSCOW, RUSSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 April 2025 – SIBUR, Russia's largest producer of polymers and rubber, announces that its Amur Gas Chemical Complex (Amur GCC) is now 75% complete. The company is building the complex in Russia's Far East in collaboration with Sinopec, a leading Chinese energy and chemical company.
Once completed, the Amur GCC will be one of the largest polyethylene and polypropylene production facilities not only in Russia but anywhere in the world. With a design capacity of 2.7 million tonnes of polymers per year, the complex will be able to provide significant export volumes to China and markets in South-East Asia.
The site's geographic location enables it to effectively serve Asian markets, including Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand. Sinopec, which holds a 40% stake in the complex, will be responsible for marketing the facility's products in Asian markets.
The Amur GCC will include five production lines:
The product range will include dozens of polyethylene and polypropylene grades for use in various sectors, including construction, energy, housing and communal services, agriculture, consumer goods manufacturing, medical supplies and equipment, as well as the chemical, aviation and automotive industries.
Environmental sustainability is a key priority for the complex, which was designed in accordance with global environmental standards and will be equipped with state-of-the-art technology to ensure both industrial safety and environmental protection. In addition, independent international consultants will conduct regular environmental audits of the facility's operations.
