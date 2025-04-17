Zhang Zhehan Releases New Single” Earth Stranger” Hong Kong, China Resounds With The Strongest Voice Of“Scavenger”

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) Amid eager anticipation from fans, Zhang Zhehan's seventh single,” Earth Stranger” from his new album, Scavenger, was released on April 15. The song immediately sparked widespread discussion, topping the iTunes Global New Songs Chart on its first day. It also claimed No. 1 on iTunes charts in Taiwan (China), Singapore, Thailand, and Sweden, while ranking ninth on the Global Music Chart and the iTunes European Music Chart.







“How much do we truly understand about Earth-or whether we truly understand this planet at all? Just as we believe we've explored the deepest trenches and farthest galaxies, turning around reveals that the known world's hidden side holds even more unseen landscapes and incomprehensible humanity.”

Zhang Zhehan's Latest Single” Earth Stranger ” Released: “ We Are All Strangers to This Planet ”

The song underwent dozens of structural and arrangement iterations during production. Zhang and the producer ultimately incorporated a children's choir in the final segment to amplify the emotional progression between“alien loneliness” and“human resonance.” In his performance, Zhang innovatively simulated singing in“Elvish,” crafting an extraterrestrial dialogue as if communicating with unknown beings from a distant star. For the lyrics, he collaborated closely with the songwriter to break free from conventional thinking, creating a textual tension through deliberate unfamiliarity.







“To Earth, we might merely be strangers. Embracing ignorance is the first step toward endless exploration-pushing open every window, knocking on every door, conversing with forests, mountains, and rivers, engaging with nature and humanity, confronting imperfection, vulnerability, and raw pain. Take more risks, walk barefoot a little longer, watch more sunsets... For to Earth, we are but strangers.”

” Earth Stranger” seamlessly blends musicality and artistry, brimming with unique literary charm and profound depth. On April 14, Zhang Zhehan (@zhangzhehan_super3 on Instagram) shared a series of promotional photos captioned,“This world had no monologue for me, but from the moment I was born, no one could suppress my desire to speak.” Like a key, these words unlock the door for listeners to explore Zhang's inner world.







Zhang Zhehan's“Scavenger” Concert Countdown Begins: May 10 Hong Kong , China Spectacle

If Zhang's debut album, Deep Blue, was a whisper diving into tranquil depths, and his second album, Datura, a blazing seed thriving in desolation, then Scavenger offers a raw yet elegant lens to dissect the world, layering dual soulful monologues to interpret humanity's complexity. How will these three albums merge into Scavenger concert spectacle? The groundbreaking concept has already ignited immense excitement.

Tickets for the concert went on sale on March 27 ( ).

The show will unfold a sci-fi narrative of ruins and interstellar civilizations, deconstructed into immersive stage designs. It features new song arrangements, live debuts of tracks from the album, custom-designed costumes, and dance ensembles embodying post-apocalyptic aesthetics, guiding the audience into a realm of boundless imagination.

On May 10, Zhang Zhehan will take the stage at Wonderland in Hong Kong, China. Under the theme of Scavenger, he will ignite the night, redefining creativity and sharing an unforgettable journey of rediscovery.