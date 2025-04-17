403
Seica Announces Two New Solutions Dedicated To The Testing Of Power Semiconductors At PCIM Expo & Conference
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) SEICA, a global leader in supplying high-technology, innovative test solutions to the electronics industry, is pleased to announce two new solutions dedicated to the testing of power semiconductors. These solutions will be showcased at the upcoming PCIM Expo & Conference, taking place from May 6th to 8th in Nuremberg, Germany, at Booth #4-235, where visitors can also explore Seica's specialized solutions for testing probe cards.
S20 IS3 : The S20 IS3 system offers a cutting-edge solution for testing discrete power devices, including SiC and GaN technologies. Designed for both AC and DC static and dynamic testing, it performs accurate and repeatable characterization of electrical parameters, a crucial process to ensure the reliability and performance of components such as IGBTs, MOSFETs, and diodes, making it an essential tool for R&D, production, and quality control.
Static tests measure key parameters such as on-state voltage (Vce, Vds), leakage current (Ic, Id), and threshold voltage (Vth), ensuring the device meets its electrical specifications. Dynamic tests evaluate switching characteristics, including turn-on/off times, rise/fall times, and energy losses, which are critical for real-world applications. By testing both static and dynamic parameters, manufacturers can detect potential failures before the components are integrated into power systems, thereby avoiding costly field failures while certifying that devices will perform optimally under operating conditions,
The advanced measurement system of the S20 IS3 is able to perform high precision measurements, providing reliable and repeatable results, and has a compact, space-saving design with one-box integration of DC-Static, Gate, AC-Dynamic testing. The system is configurable, so the user can include the modules to perform the tests you need today, and expandable, allowing more modules to be added to meet new test requirements. The integrated high-level, menu-driven software is user-friendly, making for easy test setup, and a series of features, such as the integrated oscilloscope, facilitate the debug process, and provide full traceability of the test results.
S20 RTH : The S20 RTH test bench is designed to deliver precise thermal resistance (RTH) characterization with advanced power and cooling management capabilities. Among all semiconductor devices, transistors are by far the most important category and nearly all of them are three-pin devices (MOSFETs, BJTs, IGBTs) and, unlike diodes, they have a driving section which makes them more sensitive to issues related to the interaction between power handling and the input signal. In modern power supply design, more and more attention is given to the electrical efficiency of the overall system and to the junction temperature of semiconductor devices, and this kind of test evaluates the thermal stress on power MOSFET devices when they are used in switch mode power supplies. By this computation and with the physical characteristics of the device, it is possible to predict the temperature reached inside the junction, and the allowable margin or heatsink required to assure that the system has a suitable thermal margin during operation. This approach is fundamental because correct computation allows for a more accurate evaluation of system lifetime and assures working operation within the Safe Operating Area.
The S20 RTH can safely handle high current loads (standard configuration is 1200A @15V or 30V), ensuring accurate thermal performance evaluation under real operating conditions.
Seica's power switching hardware is a key element of the test architecture, enabling a programmable controlled shutdown of the load current which minimizes oscillations, allowing the system to perform precise measurements as soon as 80us after the high current shutdown. The configuration of the bench is scalable, starting from 2 Devices Under Test (DUTs) up to 12 DUTs tested in parallel, depending on throughput needs. The temperature, flow and pressure of the coolant to each DUT is automatically measured and controlled by the system, optimizing thermal stability and ensuring reliable measurements. This feature greatly simplifies initial setup operations, and can handle temperatures of up to 120°C and flow rates up to 100 l/min.
About Seica S.p.A.
Founded in 1986, Seica S.p.A. is an innovative, high technology company that develops and manufactures leading-edge solutions for the test of electronic boards and modules. Moreover, Seica provides battery test solutions, automotive electronic board test solutions, infotainment test, as well as electric vehicle inverter and battery charging station test systems and has specialized solutions for testing high density probe cards. Seica has fully embraced the concept of Industry 4.0, developing solutions to monitor and collect information from machines and industrial plants to enable the optimization of manufacturing processes, maintenance and energy management. Company headquarters are located in Italy, with direct offices in Germany, France, China, the USA, Mexico and Israel.
