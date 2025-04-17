Florida Keeps Shining With A New Two Starred Restaurant In Expanded 2025 Selection

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The recently expanded MICHELIN Guide Florida selection has been revealed for 2025 and it features one new Two MICHELIN Star restaurant and four new One MICHELIN Star restaurants. The full selection was announced this evening at the Four Seasons Resort Orlando at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Sorekara in Orlando receives Two MICHELIN Stars

Two restaurants earn a MICHELIN Green Star and four earn One Star Selection includes three new destinations: Greater Fort Lauderdale, The Palm Beaches and St. Pete-Clearwater

In total, 31 restaurants were awarded Stars by the anonymous Inspectors, with Sorekara in Orlando being the newest Two MICHELIN Starred restaurant. This year's selection also welcomed two new Green Stars in Miami with EntreNos and Stubborn Seed being recognized for their efforts in sustainable gastronomy. The full selection, including Bib Gourmands and recommended restaurants, totals 172 eateries spanning 39 cuisine types.

“Florida has proven to be an international culinary destination, with the expansion to three new cities and five restaurants being welcomed into the MICHELIN Star family in this year's selection,” said Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guides.“Our anonymous Inspectors continued to be delighted by Florida's culinary community, and we congratulate all of the chefs and restaurants being honored in this year's selection.”

Here are the new MICHELIN Star restaurants, with Inspector notes from each (Inspectors' comments in full on the MICHELIN Guide website and mobile app ):

Two MICHELIN Stars

Sorekara (Orlando; Japanese cuisine)

In a world of uniformity, Sorekara proudly forges its own path. This Baldwin Park restaurant is unlike anywhere else you've been, offering a surprising and delightful culinary journey that revels in turning expectations on their head. Chef/owner William Shen's tasting menu highlights Japan's 72 micro seasons with highly original dishes infused with a sense of whimsy (note the course designed to mimic a convenience store snack run or the "nigiri"). Whether it's madai sporting a distinctive riff on tradition or a deeply savory bowl of kegani sourced from Hokkaido, there is an elegance and refinement threaded throughout the meal, which progresses through multiple rooms across several hours. Another hint that this is far from typical? Sorekara is open for one seating only a few nights a week.

One MICHELIN Star

Chef's Counter at MAASS (Fort Lauderdale; Contemporary cuisine)

The Chef's Counter enjoys a prime spot inside the MAASS dining room at the Four Seasons Fort Lauderdale, and this stylish perch facing the large, open kitchen offers a distinctive dining experience. Chef Ryan Ratino's tasting menu, in the hands of Chef David Brito, is a beautiful tribute to contemporary cooking with French techniques, Japanese ingredients, and a few Florida highlights. Ingredients take center stage in courses like the single seared diver scallop over a truffle puree. Designed as an upmarket riff on chicken noodle soup, it's finished with a velvety broth. A delicate bowl of koshihikari rice cooked in a donabe with maitake mushroom and a Comté foam is excellent from start to finish. Finally, kakigori with candied nuts and fresh raspberries is a delightful conclusion.

Itamae Ao (Miami; Peruvian/Japanese cuisine)

A restaurant within a restaurant, this 10-seat counter by Chef Nando Chang in Midtown looks to set a new standard for Nikkei cuisine in the region. Those familiar with the chef's past work in the Design District will take heart in how classic Peruvian-Japanese flavors as well as signature dishes have been reworked, reimagined and refined. Searing levels of acidity and spice figure prominently on this bold tasting menu, often in the form of leche de tigre. From lobster bisque with sweet potato gnocchi to creamy rice with Hokkaido scallops and parmesan, the cooking possesses style and substance in spades. Sourcing is a priority, with whole fish flown in from Japan, later to be broken down and occasionally strung up in dry-aging fridges along the wall.

Konro (West Palm Beach; Contemporary cuisine)

Chef Jacob Bickelhaupt and sommelier Nadia Bickelhaupt preside over this beautiful, and intimate, counter set within a mixed-use building in West Palm Beach. Bold cooking takes center stage here, where an affinity for rich, umami-packed dishes surprise diners. Meals begin with snacks; the foie gras mousse in a chicken-skin cone is a highlight. The chef's creativity is displayed in dishes like barley risotto with enoki mushrooms, caramelized crispy fried onions, and black truffle shavings, served in a golden egg. Binchotan grilled wagyu in a house-made soy sauce with a poached carrot dotted with celery root and brown butter purée evolves with each bite. A beautiful bowl of coconut and passion fruit sherbet with shortbread cookie crumble delivers a memorable ending.

Ômo by Jônt (Orlando; Contemporary cuisine)

Chef Ryan Ratino's lauded D.C. restaurant, Jônt, is more than just the inspiration for this offshoot. This Winter Park restaurant echoes that spirit and sensibility (think classic French techniques married with pristine Japanese ingredients), albeit with a few Florida touches. The space allows for discrete moments at each meal, while three tasting menus run the gamut from tightly edited and more affordable to loaded with luxury ingredients. No matter the selection, expect Chef Mike Commins' refined dishes punctuated by the seasons, as in chawanmushi with an autumnal twist of braised sweet potato, kombu, and a brown butter sauce. Scallop prepared two ways demonstrates the kitchen's deft hand while chocolate and hazelnut kakigori is an elegant tribute.

MICHELIN Green Star

EntreNos (Miami; Contemporary cuisine)

Initiatives: locally sourced produce and land-based protein; sustainably sourced seafood; dinnerware crafted by Miami-based artisan; organic and biodynamic wine program; food waste repurposed into vinegars and sauces.

Stubborn Seed (Miami; Contemporary cuisine)

Initiatives: ingredients sourced from Chef Jeremy Ford's 5.5-acre farm; composting program repurposes food waste to be collected and used at the farm; initiatives to reduce carbon footprint of restaurant; partnership with Compost for Life, a community compost program in the Miami Beach area.

Bib Gourmand

The MICHELIN Guide Inspectors gave 36 restaurants the Bib Gourmand distinction, which recognizes eateries for great food at a great value. The full list can be found below.

MICHELIN Special Awards

Hotels

The restaurants join the MICHELIN Guide selection of hotels, which features the most unique and exciting places to stay in Florida and throughout the world.

Each hotel in the selection has been chosen by MICHELIN Guide experts for its extraordinary style, service and personality - with options for all budgets - and each can be booked directly through the MICHELIN Guide website and app. The selection for Florida features the state's most spectacular hotels, including the only private island resort in North America, Little Palm Island Resort & Spa (three MICHELIN Keys), the iconic White Elephant Palm Beach (one MICHELIN Key), or sustainability pioneers like the Hotel Greystone (one MICHELIN Key).

Florida's 2025 MICHELIN-Green-Starred restaurants



Florida's 2025 MICHELIN-Starred restaurants

The MICHELIN Guide in North America

Michelin announced its first North American Guide in 2005 for New York. Guides have also been added in Chicago (2011); Washington, D.C. (2017); California (San Francisco in 2007, statewide 2019); Florida (Greater Miami, Orlando and Tampa in 2022, adding Greater Fort Lauderdale, The Palm Beaches and St. Pete-Clearwater in 2025,statewide in 2026); Toronto (2022); Vancouver (2022); Colorado (2023); Atlanta (2023), Mexico (2024), Texas (2024), Quebec (2024) and the American South (2025).

About the MICHELIN Guide

Recognized globally for excellence and quality, the MICHELIN Guide offers a selection of world-class restaurants.



The famous one, two and three MICHELIN Stars identify establishments serving exceptional cuisine that's rich in flavor, remarkably executed and infused with the personality of a talented chef.

The Bib Gourmand is a designation given to select restaurants that offer good quality food for a good value – often known as personal favorites among the Inspectors when dining on their own time.

The MICHELIN Green Star honors restaurants that are pioneers in sustainable Recommended restaurants and special professional awards are also highlighted by the MICHELIN Guide

The MICHELIN Guide remains a reliable companion for any traveler seeking an unforgettable meal and hospitality experience. The Guide was first published in France at the turn of the 20th century to encourage the development of car mobility as well as tire sales by giving practical advice to motorists. Progressively, the Guide has specialized in restaurant and hotel recommendations. Michelin's Inspectors still use the same criteria and manner of selection that were used by the Inspectors in the very beginning.

The restaurant selections join the MICHELIN Guide selection of hotels, which features the most unique and exciting places to stay around the world. Visit the MICHELIN Guide website, or download the free app for iOS and Android, to discover every restaurant in the selection and book an amazing hotel.

Thanks to the rigorous MICHELIN Guide selection process that is applied independently and consistently in more than 50 destinations, the MICHELIN Guide has become an international benchmark in fine dining.

All restaurants in the Guide are recommended by Michelin's anonymous Inspectors, who are trained to apply the same time-tested methods used by Michelin Inspectors for many decades throughout the world. This ensures a uniform, international standard of excellence. As a further guarantee of complete objectivity, Michelin Inspectors pay all their bills in full, and only the quality of the cuisine is evaluated.

To fully assess the quality of a restaurant, the Inspectors apply five criteria defined by Michelin: product quality; mastery of cooking techniques; harmony of flavors; the personality of the chef as reflected in the cuisine; and consistency over time and across the entire menu. These criteria guarantee a consistent and fair selection so a Starred restaurant has the same value regardless of whether it is in Paris, New York or anywhere else in the world.

