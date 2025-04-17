403
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3226530 BEIRUT -- One person is killed in an Israeli occupation drone attack on the southern Lebanese town of Aitaroun.
3226596 WASHINGTON -- The US Central Command forces destroy the Houthi-controlled Ras Isa fuel port in western Yemen.
3226598 WASHINGTON -- US President Donald J. Trump refutes press speculations that he waived off Israeli plans to attack Iranian nuclear facilities.
3226605 ISLAMABAD -- At least one soldier and four militants are killed during a security operation in Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. (end)
