Black Cowboys Take Center Stage: 8 Seconds Rodeo Expands For Its Biggest Year Yet!

PORTLAND, Ore., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 8 Seconds Rodeo returns for its third and most electrifying year , expanding to two major cities and celebrating today's Black cowboys on a national stage. On June 15th in Portland, OR (Veterans Memorial Coliseum), and October 11th in Philadelphia, PA (Liacouras Center), this groundbreaking rodeo will bring together 8,000 fans per event for a night of high-stakes competition, Black culture, and world-class entertainment.

This year's rodeo will feature an intense lineup of events, including Bull Riding, Bareback Bronco Riding, Barrel Racing, and Mutton Bustin' , with top Black rodeo athletes from around the country competing for $60,000 in prize money . Hosted by comedienne X Mayo , the 8 Seconds Rodeo delivers more than just action-it's a powerful, physically and spiritually moving experience that showcases the grit, talent, and heritage of Black rodeo athletes.

"This rodeo is about celebrating Black excellence in the Western world and providing a platform for future generations of Black rodeo athletes to thrive," says Ivan McClellan, founder of the 8 Seconds Rodeo . "With this expansion, we're bringing the culture and excitement to new audiences, proving that Black cowboys belong on the national stage."

Highlights of the 2025 8 Seconds Rodeo:

Two National Events – June 15th in Portland and October 11th in Philadelphia, each with 8,000 fans in attendance.

Elite Rodeo Competition – Featuring Bull Riding, Bareback Bronco Riding, Barrel Racing, and Mutton Bustin' with a $60,000 purse.

Host X Mayo – The celebrated actress and comedian will keep the energy high and the crowd rolling in the aisles.

Athlete Development – 8 Seconds Rodeo is committed to the future of Black rodeo, hosting bull riding and bareback riding clinics in Oregon to help young rodeo athletes improve their skills and advance their careers with no-cost professional instruction.

Athletes to Watch:

The Bluebird Riders (Jaelah & Jiyah) – At just 11 and 13 years old , this dynamic barrel racing duo has taken the rodeo world by storm, winning against much older riders-including the 2024 8 Seconds Rodeo in Portland . The sisters, who both aspire to be veterinarians, represent the next generation of Black cowgirls breaking barriers.

Tank Adams – The ultimate rodeo wild card. This Oklahoma-born cowboy brings a fearless, hard-hitting approach to bull riding, carrying the weight of his family's legacy with every ride. Tank drives trucks, fights MMA, and is a crowd favorite of the 8 Seconds Rodeo.

Au'vion Horton (A.V.) – Hailing from Hope, Arkansas , A.V. is a rising bull riding star with ambitions to make it to the National Finals Rodeo . Raised by his mom, grandmother, and aunt, he found his path in rodeo as a way to stay focused and out of trouble, now dedicating himself to perfecting his craft.

2025 8 Seconds Rodeo Partnerships:

Crown Royal's "That Deserves a Crown" Award – Returning as the official whisky of 8 Seconds Rodeo , Crown Royal will present a $10,000 award to an organization supporting and promoting Black cowboys at each event. Rooted in its ethos of generosity, Crown Royal is committed to uplifting and celebrating those who keep the rich heritage and traditions of the Black rodeo circuit thriving.

Tecovas – A Legacy of Western Authenticity - Austin-based Tecovas , a long-time supporter of the 8 Seconds Rodeo , returns in 2025 to continue its commitment to the culture. "Tecovas has been a fan of McClellan's work for years, and we've been proud to feature his photography in our campaigns," said Robyn Wedgeworth. Senior Director of PR + Partnerships at Tecovas. "Sponsoring the 8 Seconds Rodeo was a natural fit for us because this event is expanding the western audience in a meaningful way. Rodeo is built on deep traditions, and this event is bringing new energy and attention to the sport. We're excited to support this moment and help introduce more people to the spirit and heritage of the western lifestyle."

Additional support from Pacific Northwest and National companies such as Oregon Community Foundation, Wild Roots Vodka, Wyld, Ford, Travel Oregon, and Travel Portland make this one of a kind event possible.

Tickets & More Information:

Follow @eightsecs on Instagram and sign up for early access to tickets for Portland (June 15th) and Philadelphia (October 11th) at 8secondsrodeo

About 8 Seconds Rodeo:

Founded by photojournalist Ivan McClellan , the 8 Seconds Rodeo celebrates Black Cowboy culture and supports cowboys and cowgirls nationwide. More than just a rodeo, it's a cultural movement that fuses Western heritage with Black excellence, music, fashion, and art -delivering a high-energy event that continues to grow in size and impact.

About Crown Royal

Crown Royal Canadian Whisky is the number-one selling Canadian whisky brand in the world and has a tradition as long and distinctive as its taste. Specially blended to commemorate a grand tour of Canada made by the King and Queen of Great Britain in 1939, Crown Royal's smooth and elegant flavor was an exceptionally generous gift fit for royalty. Its gift-worthy presentation reflects its regal origins – it is considered the epitome of Canadian whisky. For more information, visit crownroyal . Crown Royal encourages all consumers to please enjoy responsibly.

About Diageo North America:

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness. Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO ) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit . Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, , for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

About Tecovas:

Tecovas is an Austin, Texas-based retail brand focused on designing the world's best western footwear, apparel, and accessories and selling them directly to customers for a fair price. Founded in 2015, the brand has grown rapidly over the last few years in its mission to build the most beloved heritage western brand in the world. Visit tecovas or any one of Tecovas' 42 U.S. retail stores to see more.

For press inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, or interviews, please contact Sara Rosen, Miss Rosen Public Relations, [email protected]

SOURCE Eight Seconds Events LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED