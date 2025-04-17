MRG Medical's Victory In Travis County Becomes A Landmark Case For Businesses At The Texas Supreme Court

HOUSTON, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MRG Medical, a pioneering telemedicine technology and virtual care delivery business, is taking a business disparagement case to the Texas Supreme Court against the Texas Tribune and ProPublica. MRG Medical won in Travis County against the Tribune and ProPublica in the 345th Travis County District Court on a motion to continue their case to trial.

MRG believes that the Third Court of Appeals incorrectly introduced an unprecedented new standard for Texas businesses that is contrary to prior Texas Supreme Court case law. Specifically, never has a business needed to manufacture the specific products it provides to consumers in order to assert a business disparagement claim. If the third court of appeals court ruling stands, it will erect a harmful barrier for countless Texas companies-especially in sectors like healthcare, oil & gas, retail, and logistics-whose services are commonly provided through partnerships, vendors, or third-party manufacturers.

Companies like HEB, Walgreens, CVS, Kroger, Walmart, FedEx, DHL, McKesson, Medline, Henry Schein, Cardinal Health, liquor, beer, wine, and food distributors, and upstream & downstream oil and gas companies like Halliburton, Schlumberger, Baker Hughes, Exxon Mobile, Shell, and Chevron will all have their legal rights diminished by this ruling.

MRG Medical is calling on the following organizations to stand up for their members, who would be stripped of their current legal rights, and to provide amicus briefs and press statements against a precedent that undermines the legal protections all Texas businesses depend on:



National Federation of Independent Business

Texas Association of Business

Texas Oil & Gas Association

Texas Independent Producers & Royalty Owners

Texas Pipeline Association

Texas Retailers Association

Wholesale Beer Distributors of Texas

Beer Alliance of Texas

Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of Texas

Texas Beverage Association

Texas Trucking Association

Texas Association of Campground Owners

Texas Restaurant Association

Texas Business Leadership Council

Texas Economic Development Council (TEDC)

Texas Chamber of Commerce Executives

Texas Civil Justice League Texans for Lawsuit Reform

MRG knows this case is about preserving fairness for all Texas businesses, regardless of size, legal or political connections. Our legal counsel has requested that the Texas Supreme Court grant MRG's petition for review so that the full scope of legal arguments and facts may be heard.

MRG has always stood for innovation, integrity, and service to all Texas communities, especially during times of crisis such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Like many small businesses in Texas, we faced unprecedented challenges-not only from the pandemic itself but also from the misuse of influence and misinformation.

We initiated legal action against the Texas Tribune and ProPublica because we believe that every business deserves to compete on a level playing field-free from undue reputational harm caused by misleading reporting with false implications. This case raises fundamental questions about relationships where media donors are given sway over what stories are told and what stories are not told about Texas businesses.

The 345th District Court in Travis County ruled that we satisfied all elements for our case to proceed to trial after they heard the evidence and took into account Texas Supreme Court case law and the laws of the State of Texas.

MRG presented substantial evidence in support of its claims, losses of existing and future business due to the inaccurate statements made by the media companies. However, the Third Court of Appeals reversed the Supreme Court precedent and added a new burden to Texas businesses that they must manufacture products in order to stand in a business disparagement claim. The Court also presented factual errors, including the assertion that Reliant ID, MRG's diagnostic lab partner, did not receive government contracts, despite the record showing they did get contracts, which MRG could also have had the opportunity to attain.

Texas Supreme Court Case Website:

Press Contact: Jonathan Almanza

(956) 603-1144

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE MRG Medical LLC

