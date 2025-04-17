Kirby Mcinerney LLP Reminds Everus Construction Group, Inc. (ECG) Investors Of Class Action Filing And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors who purchased Everus Construction Group, Inc. (“Everus” or the“Company”) (NYSE:ECG) securities to contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ... , or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to the securities fraud class action lawsuit against the Company.

[CONTACT FORM]

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of investors who acquired Everus securities from October 31, 2024, through February 11, 2025 (“the Class Period”). Investors have until June 3, 2025, to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Everus Construction (formerly known as MDU Construction Services Group, Inc.) operated historically as a wholly owned subsidiary of CEHI, LLC, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of MDU Resources. On October 31, 2024, the Company's stock began trading on the NYSE in connection with the spinoff.

On February 11, 2025, a little over 3 months after the spinoff, Everus released its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, revealing that“[g]iven the current mix of [the Company's] backlog,” its“backlog conversion” would be“extended relative to [the] historical pattern over the coming quarters.” The Company explained its average project size had been getting“larger, more complex and longer.” The Company further revealed that, because of this shift in backlog composition,“heading into 2025” the Company“expect[s] revenue in the range of $3.0 billion to $3.1 billion and EBITDA in the range of $210 million to $225 million for the year.” On this news, the price of Everus shares declined by $12.43 per share, or approximately 18%, from $68.42 per share on February 11, 2025, to close at $55.99 on February 12, 2025.

The complaint alleges that defendants, throughout the Class Period, failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's backlog conversion cycle had become elongated due to larger, more complex projects; and (2) as a result, the Company's revenue recognition would be delayed.

[LEARN MORE ABOUT THE CLASS ACTION]

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP's website .

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Thomas W. Elrod, Esq.

212-699-1180



...