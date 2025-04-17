Project Boon Celebrates A Strong Start To 2025 With Major Support, Awards, And Community Impact

Lucy Luna and Wendy Nguyen_Volunteer of the Year

Chris Suchánek receiving award from Bonita Unified School District

Project Boon is off to an inspiring start in 2025, driven by powerful community partnerships, dedicated volunteers, and unwavering donor support.

- Chris SuchánekRANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The organization has already made significant strides in expanding access to essential resources for underserved families, thanks in large part to generous contributions from supporters like Kaiser Permanente, IEHP, The Rauch Family Foundation, and IEHP Foundation.These vital partnerships are helping Project Boon scale its programs and deepen its impact across the Inland Empire and Los Angeles.“We are incredibly grateful to our donors and community partners who believe in our mission and help make this work possible,” said Chris Suchánek, Executive Director of Project Boon.“Their support is the fuel behind every meal served, every student reached, and every family supported.”In February, Project Boon hosted its annual Volunteer Appreciation event, a heartfelt evening dedicated to the individuals who power the organization's mission. Wendy Nguyen was recognized as Volunteer of the Year, honoring her extraordinary service and commitment to community well-being.Adding to the momentum, Project Boon has recently been honored with several awards for its ongoing contributions:.2024–2025 Community Champion AwardPresented by the California Parks and Recreation Society, District 11Acknowledges organizations making significant contributions to local parks and recreation programs while promoting community health andengagement..Bonita Purpose Award & Community Partnerships with Purpose AwardPresented by Bonita Unified School DistrictCelebrates Project Boon's role in advancing student success and building meaningful collaborations with schools and families..Community Partnership AwardPresented by Fontana Unified School District – 2025 Parent & Community Partner SymposiumRecognizes Project Boon's dedication to enhancing educational access and community outreach through strategic partnerships..2025 Candid Platinum Seal of TransparencyIssued by Candid (formerly GuideStar)The highest distinction for nonprofit transparency, affirming Project Boon's commitment to sharing financial and impact data with the public.This year also brought an unexpected and humbling opportunity to expand our reach beyond the Inland Empire-Project Boon was able to contribute to the LA Fire relief efforts , supporting families displaced by the wildfires with hot meals.As Project Boon continues its mission in 2025, the team remains focused on bridging gaps in food access and community wellness-guided by transparency, compassion, and collaboration.For more information on Project Boon or to get involved, please visit .

Christy Skinner

Project Boon

+1 951-305-3038

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.