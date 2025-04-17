Two Award Winning Films By Maryam Pirband To Screen At Fiesta SATX Film Festival In San Antonio

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- This April 27, the Fiesta SATX Film Festival in San Antonio , Texas, will showcase two award-winning and distinctly different films by one of international cinema's most compelling new voices: Iranian-born, Los Angeles-based director Maryam Pirband. Her acclaimed features, Dandelion Season and Vertical , are set to captivate festival audiences, each representing a unique genre, vision, and cultural resonance.

A Powerful Voice for Middle Eastern Women: Dandelion Season

Dandelion Season presents Middle Eastern women's voices through moving dramatic storytelling, rich emotion, and poetic visuals. Rudy Youngblood (of Apocalypto) and Iranian icon Gohar Kheirandish lead the cast, joined by actors from eight different nations. The film has received international praise and multiple awards for its emotionally charged story and Pirband's graceful yet commanding direction.

Breaking Barriers in Latin American Cinema: Vertical

The Spanish-language action-adventure Vertical is a bold, high-energy film that has resonated with Latin American audiences and festivals alike. What makes it even more remarkable is that it was directed by a non-Spanish-speaking female filmmaker-Pirband-whose vision, precision, and mastery of action choreography set it apart.

The film stars Carolina Segura as Rita, and features the well-known twins Andrew and Steven Dasz, action cinema veterans who have appeared in and produced over 200 action films globally. Adding to its cinematic power, Vertical also features VFX work by Oscar-nominated Habib Zargarpour, known for his work on The Perfect Storm and Twister.

Maryam Pirband's journey from Iran to Hollywood is one of artistic courage and cultural resonance. With a career spanning continents, her work consistently centers marginalized voices and unites global talent.

Her next feature, The Blue Phoenix, is now in pre-production and will be filmed in Guanajuato, Mexico, with major stars from Europe, Hollywood, and Mexico already attached.

Audiences in San Antonio will experience the boundary-breaking creativity of a global filmmaker whose work redefines what's possible in international cinema.

Screenings take place April 27. For tickets and information, visit the Fiesta SATX Film Festival website.

Elina Surano

Dandelion Season LLC

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

Other

Official Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.