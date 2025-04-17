CPT Group, Inc. Appoints Trevor Jones As Chief Technology Officer

IRVINE, Calif., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CPT Group, Inc., a leader in class action settlement administration, is proud to announce the appointment of Trevor Jones as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Trevor assumes this role after serving as CPT Group's Digital Transformation Architect Consultant, where he played a critical role in modernizing and streamlining the company's technological infrastructure.

Trevor brings over 20 years of experience in leveraging technology to drive business growth and operational efficiency. His distinguished track record includes transformative leadership at VIZIO, where he led operational innovations that propelled the company using spreadsheets and emails to an enterprise powered by advanced systems. At Veritone, he oversaw business operations, analytics, and AI solutions teams that delivered industry-leading advancements in cognitive technologies, spanning computer vision, natural language processing, and text analytics.

We are thrilled to welcome him into this strategic role as we continue to scale our operations to serve larger case volumes with greater precision and efficiency.

In his new role as CTO, Trevor will focus on:



Enhancing operational effectiveness and output quality through strategic technology implementation.

Optimizing delivery costs while expanding operational capacity to manage high-volume and complex, large-scale class action cases. Building robust business intelligence capabilities to drive data-informed decisions across the organization.

"Thanks to CPT Group's increased focus on technology, I am inspired and humbled by the mission to further differentiate our services and to be a disrupter in the legal administration space. The most recent advancements in technology afford us the ability to automate continuously higher-level tasks which we plan to infuse into our culture of white-glove support. At the end of the day, technology is here to help us be smarter and faster and I'm excited to be a part of CPT Group's ascension.

- Trevor Jones, Chief Technology Officer, CPT Group

Beyond his contributions to CPT, Trevor is a sought-after executive coach and respected thought leader within the Orange County technology community.

Under Trevor's leadership, CPT Group is poised to elevate the standards of legal administration by harnessing advanced technology and intelligent operations to deliver exceptional service at scale. His strategic vision will further strengthen CPT's position as a trusted, innovative partner within the legal administration industry.

About CPT Group, Inc.

CPT Group is a nationally recognized class action settlement administrator, providing innovative solutions and exceptional service to law firms, corporations, and government agencies nationwide. Learn more at .

