Johnson Fistel Has Commenced An Investigation On Behalf Of Block, Inc. Shareholders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO , April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP, a leading stockholder rights law firm, has initiated an investigation into the board members and executive officers of Block, Inc. (NASDAQ: XYZ) for potential breaches of fiduciary duties and violations of the federal securities laws.

What is Johnson Fistel Investigating? Between February 26, 2020 and April 26, 2024, certain Block insiders are alleged to have caused the company to issue potentially false and misleading public statements and omissions concealing the company's alleged failure to monitor potentially illegal activity taking place on its platforms. However, beginning on March 23, 2023, and continuing through April 30, 2024, the truth about the transactions taking place on the company's platforms and the company's potential failure to monitor the nature of these transactions was disclosed to the market.

Current stockholders who held their Block stock before February 26, 2020, are encouraged to contact Johnson Fistel to discuss their legal rights in this matter. You can click or copy and paste the following link to join this investigation :

