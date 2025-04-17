USFS Issues 60-Day Notice Of Final Environmental Impact Statement Republication For Resolution Copper Project

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are encouraged to hear the U.S. Forest Service intends to republish the Final Environmental Impact Statement which is a positive step forward for the Resolution Copper project after more than a decade of rigorous, independent review and consultation with local communities and Native American Tribes," said Vicky Peacey, General Manager at Resolution Copper. "This world-class mining project has the potential to become one of the largest copper mines in America, adding up to $1 billion a year to Arizona's economy and creating thousands of local jobs in a region of rural Arizona where mining has played an important role for more than a century.

"A decade of feedback from local communities and Native American Tribes has shaped this project every step of the way, and we remain committed to maintaining an open dialogue to ensure the Resolution Copper project moves forward responsibly and sustainably as we transition into the next phase of the permitting process. Working together, we have created a plan that preserves the area's cultural heritage and natural resources and enhances recreational opportunities while creating new economic opportunities that will put Arizona resources and workers at the center of the nation's energy security and infrastructure needs, with a domestic supply of copper and other critical minerals."

Copper is a crucial resource for America's energy future, modern infrastructure, technology, and national security. It is also a gateway to many critical mineral co-products. Ensuring a domestic supply of this critical mineral supports not only Arizona's economy but also the nation's broader economic and security goals.

Once all final permits are obtained, the project would create economic opportunities for the Town of Superior and the entire Copper Triangle region as one of the largest investments in rural Arizona. In addition to the continuation of partnerships and agreements with Resolution Copper, the Town of Superior will be granted land from the Federal Government to use for economic expansion and diversification opportunities.

The project is prepared to generate thousands of jobs, both directly and indirectly, while also serving as a key supplier of essential minerals. These minerals are crucial for our everyday items for modern life such as air conditioners, fridges, cars, transmission lines, power generation, bridges, water systems, and transportation networks as well as data centers. Copper is also indispensable for national security, being a vital component in advanced technologies, communications systems and vehicles.

About Resolution Copper

The Resolution Copper project is a proposed underground mine that will be developed by re-using the disturbed footprint of the historic Magma Copper mine, in the Copper Triangle of Arizona. The ore deposit lies nearly 7,000 feet below the earth's surface. It represents one of the most significant untapped copper deposits today. The mine has the potential to become one of the largest copper mines in America as well as other strategic materials and critical minerals. Learn more at resolutioncopper.

