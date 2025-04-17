Zelensky, Macron Coordinate Further Diplomatic Contacts And Meetings

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed further diplomatic contacts and meetings aimed at establishing peace with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The head of the Ukrainian state said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“I spoke for the second time today with the President of France Emmanuel Macron... We coordinated further contacts and meetings. The duration of peace will directly depend on the justice of positions in diplomacy and the effectiveness of the security architecture. Thank you to everyone who stands with us,” he wrote.

Zelensky also expressed gratitude to Macron for his leadership and for today's work in Paris by representatives – Ukraine, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and the United States.

“It is important that we hear each other, refine and clarify our positions, and work for the sake of real security of Ukraine and all our Europe,” he stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, Head of Ukraine's Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, and Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha arrived in Paris to participate in negotiations concerning the "coalition of the willing". Keith Kellogg, the U.S. president's special envoy for Ukraine, also arrived in Paris.