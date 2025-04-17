Trump Awaiting Russia's Response This Week On Ceasefire Proposal

MENAFN - UkrinForm) US President Donald Trump has said he expects to hear from the Russian side“this week” on Washington's proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine.

He said this on Thursday during a meeting in the Oval Office with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We're going to be hearing from them this week, very shortly, actually, and we'll see. But we want it to stop. We want the death and the killing to stop,” the president said.

Prime Minister Meloni emphasized the collaborative efforts between Europe and the United States to support a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

says Ukraine minerals deal will be signed next wee

As reported by Ukrinform, the Italian Prime Minister is currently in Washington, where she has an expanded schedule of meetings with President Trump planned for Thursday.