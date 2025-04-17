New Meeting With European Partners And U.S. Expected Next Week Yermak

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A new meeting involving representatives from Germany, the United Kingdom, France, and the United States to discuss a full ceasefire in Ukraine is likely to take place next week, according to Andriy Yermak, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Speaking on television, Yermak summarized the meeting in Paris with the“coalition of the willing” and the United States. He expressed optimism about the effectiveness of this format, stating,“The next meeting will take place very soon, I think next week. We will continue consultations.”

Yermak clarified that a series of meetings took place in Paris, beginning with discussions between the Ukrainian delegation and the“coalition of the willing,” followed by talks with representatives of the US delegation, and concluding with joint meetings. The discussions focused on the details of achieving a full ceasefire, the necessary means to implement it, monitoring mechanisms, and steps to address potential violations.

Yermak emphasized that the humanitarian track remains a priority for Ukraine, particularly the exchange of prisoners of war, the return of civilians, and the repatriation of children. While Ukraine and its partners share common goals, he noted that differences persist regarding the strategies for achieving them.

Additionally, Yermak highlighted separate discussions with European partners regarding the“coalition of the willing” and reaffirmed Ukraine's commitment to advancing this initiative.

As reported by Ukrinform, Head of Ukraine's Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, and Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha arrived in Paris to participate in negotiations concerning the "coalition of the willing". Meetings were also scheduled with representatives of the United States, who are currently in France.

Photo: President's Office