Russia Continues Building Anti-Drone Corridors, Camouflaging Them With Nets Demchenko

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian forces are continuing to construct so-called anti-drone corridors for the movement of military equipment, camouflaging them with netting.

Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for Ukraine's State Border Guard Service, said this on Ukrainian television, according to Ukrinform.

"Completely destroying these corridors is quite difficult, but the enemy is actively building them along routes leading to the border -- laying out paths on roads and covering them with nets. This is done to make it harder for our troops, the Ukrainian Defense Forces, to target vehicles moving through these corridors," Demchenko said.

Russia concentrating most forces in border areas of Kursk region, in direction of Vovchansk, Lyptsi – Demchenko

At the same time, he said that the mission of Ukrainian units is to destroy both the vehicles and Russian soldiers involved in constructing these corridors. He added that pilots operating reconnaissance and strike unmanned aerial systems are focused on finding gaps and entry points to penetrate these routes and destroy the moving equipment -- especially any that poses a threat to Ukraine.

"These corridors are used not only by passenger vehicles, but also by armored and engineering vehicles tasked with extending or reinforcing such routes. This makes them a high-priority target for drone operators working in these areas," Demchenko said.