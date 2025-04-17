Kia EV3 Named World Car Of Year At Ceremony In New York

Korean automakers continue their global dominance in the EV space. At the 2025 World Car Awards, Kia's EV3 was crowned World Car of the Year, while Hyundai Motor's Casper Electric took home the title of World Electric Vehicle of the Year. The awards ceremony took place on Wednesday at the New York International Auto Show at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan, Azernews reports.

Since the Kia Telluride's win in 2020, Hyundai Motor Group has now claimed the World Car of the Year title five times in the past six years. Even more impressively, the group has dominated the EV category for four consecutive years - with the Ioniq 5 (2022), Ioniq 6 (2023), EV9 (2024), and now EV3 (2025) taking top honors.

The Kia EV3 emerged as the winner from a competitive field of 52 global models, beating strong contenders like the Hyundai Casper Electric and BMW X3.

“It's an honor that the EV3 has been named World Car of the Year at the prestigious World Car Awards,” said Kia CEO Song Ho-sung in a press release on Thursday.“This recognition demonstrates Kia's global leadership in offering sustainable mobility solutions through innovative technology and outstanding design.”

In an equally exciting result, the Hyundai Casper Electric beat out premium rivals, including the Porsche Macan Electric, to be named World Electric Vehicle of the Year. The Casper's compact size, affordability, and impressive range helped it win over the judges, proving that EV innovation isn't limited to high-end models.

Launched in 2004, the World Car Awards is considered one of the three most prestigious honors in the global automotive industry, alongside the North American Car of the Year and European Car of the Year awards. The 2025 winners were selected by a jury of 96 automotive journalists from 30 countries, who evaluated and test-drove the finalists before casting their votes.

The EV3 isn't just about range and performance - it also emphasizes sustainability. Its interior features recycled materials, including eco-friendly textiles and plastics, underscoring Kia's commitment to a carbon-neutral future.