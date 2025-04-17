Somalian Minister Praises Türkiye's Role In Peace And Development

MENAFN - AzerNews) Somalia's Minister of Ports and Maritime Transport, Abdulkadir Muhammed Nur, who attended the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) held at the NEST Congress Center in the Belek Tourism Region, where Anadolu Agency (AA) is the Global Communications Partner, made a written statement to an AA correspondent.

Stating that we are going through a period of international rupture, global norms are weakening, and multilateral organizations are being approached with suspicion, Nur said:

“Conflict, climate change, food insecurity, and inequality no longer recognize borders. These are now global problems that require shared responsibility.”

Nur underlined that the Antalya Diplomacy Forum stands out as a timely and inspiring platform to reimagine diplomacy in a fragmented world. He stressed that the ADF, under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, not only offers a platform for dialogue but also demonstrates a renewed commitment to inclusive, humane, and forward-looking multilateralism.

Underlining that the participation of Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in the 4th ADF reflects Somalia's deep commitment to this vision, Nur noted:

“It also demonstrates the strength of Somali-Turkish relations, which are based on shared values, mutual trust, and a determination to build resilient and peaceful societies. The personal closeness and strategic harmony between our two presidents have laid the foundation for a partnership that encompasses not only the two countries but a much broader area. This partnership offers a model of cooperation built on the foundations of honor, solidarity, and development.”

Nur said that the theme of this year's ADF,“Embracing Diplomacy in a Divided World,” aligns with Somalia's journey and that his country has learned that sustainable peace can be built through dialogue after decades of conflict and hardship.

“Somalia knows the power of diplomacy well. Thanks to partners like Türkiye, we have experienced firsthand what it means to be heard, supported, and empowered.”

Pointing out that the ADF brings together world leaders, as well as youth, academics, civil society, and businesspeople, Nur shared that Somalia is determined to contribute to the evolving global dialogue to shape a "more just world order."

“The Türkiye-Somalia relationship stands out as one of the most enduring and exemplary partnerships on the African continent,” Nur said, adding that this partnership is based on historical closeness, reinforced by trust, and shaped by a common vision for peace, prosperity, and regional leadership.

Nur stated that since President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's groundbreaking visit to Somalia's capital Mogadishu in 2011, relations have evolved beyond humanitarian aid into a comprehensive partnership encompassing state-building, security, economic resilience, and infrastructural transformation. The essence of this partnership is not dependence but mutual respect and belief in shared sovereignty. He stressed that the Framework Agreement on Defense and Economic Cooperation , signed between the two countries on February 8, 2024, covers joint work in the areas of maritime security, counter-terrorism, and national defense capacity building.

Nur noted that the signing of agreements for offshore oil exploration and onshore hydrocarbon exploration between the two countries to unlock Somalia's vast natural resource potential represented an important turning point on the path to energy independence for his country. He also highlighted Türkiye's role as a reliable partner and strategic investor in this process.

Nur said that these agreements are not only economic contracts but also documents of intent that reflect the two nations' ability to transform the future by being connected through brotherly bonds. He added:

“As Türkiye and Somalia, we are not just allies. We are co-authors of a future shaped by trust, determination, and common power.”

Nur said he sees Türkiye's contributions to Somalia's port infrastructure, maritime vocational training, and institutional development as "pillars of a broader vision." He added that this vision aims to transform Somalia into a logistics and trade gateway for East Africa and the wider Indian Ocean region.

Pointing out that maritime ties between Turks and Somalis have existed since the Ottoman Empire and that this reflects a common past, Nur said:

“Somalia's geostrategic location at the crossroads of global trade routes makes our ports not only national assets but also vital international connections. Türkiye's continued support for the modernization of these transit points has allowed us to reimagine what is possible for our economy, our regional role, and our people.”