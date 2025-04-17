403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Airstrikes Destroy Houthi-Controlled Fuel Port In W. Yemen
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 17 (KUNA) -- The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said its forces launched airstrikes on the Houthi-controlled Ras Isa fuel port in western Yemen on Thursday to deprive the Houthis of "illegal revenue."
"The Houthis have continued to benefit economically and militarily from countries and companies that provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization," the CENTCOM said in a statement.
"The Iran-backed Houthis use fuel to sustain their military operations, as a weapon of control, and to benefit economically from embezzling the profits from the import.
"This fuel should be legitimately supplied to the people of Yemen. Despite the Foreign Terrorist Designation that went into effect on April 5, ships have continued to supply fuel via the port of Ras Isa.
"Profits from these illegal sales are directly funding and sustaining Houthi terrorist efforts," according to the statement.
Today, US forces took action to eliminate this source of fuel for the Iran-backed Houthi terrorists and deprive them of illegal revenue that has funded Houthi efforts to terrorize the entire region for over 10 years.
The objective of these strikes was to degrade the economic source of power of the Houthis, who continue to exploit and bring great pain upon their fellow countrymen.
This strike was not intended to harm the people of Yemen, who rightly want to throw off the yoke of Houthi subjugation and live peacefully.
The Houthis, their Iranian masters, and those who knowingly aid and abet their terrorist actions should be put on notice that the world will not accept illicit smuggling of fuel and war material to a terrorist organization, the statement added. (end)
amm
"The Houthis have continued to benefit economically and militarily from countries and companies that provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization," the CENTCOM said in a statement.
"The Iran-backed Houthis use fuel to sustain their military operations, as a weapon of control, and to benefit economically from embezzling the profits from the import.
"This fuel should be legitimately supplied to the people of Yemen. Despite the Foreign Terrorist Designation that went into effect on April 5, ships have continued to supply fuel via the port of Ras Isa.
"Profits from these illegal sales are directly funding and sustaining Houthi terrorist efforts," according to the statement.
Today, US forces took action to eliminate this source of fuel for the Iran-backed Houthi terrorists and deprive them of illegal revenue that has funded Houthi efforts to terrorize the entire region for over 10 years.
The objective of these strikes was to degrade the economic source of power of the Houthis, who continue to exploit and bring great pain upon their fellow countrymen.
This strike was not intended to harm the people of Yemen, who rightly want to throw off the yoke of Houthi subjugation and live peacefully.
The Houthis, their Iranian masters, and those who knowingly aid and abet their terrorist actions should be put on notice that the world will not accept illicit smuggling of fuel and war material to a terrorist organization, the statement added. (end)
amm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment