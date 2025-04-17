403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Not In Rush To Launch Strikes On Iran
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 17 (KUNA) -- US President Donald J. Trump refuted press speculations that he has recently waived off Israeli plans to attack Iranian nuclear facilities after his administration engaged in talks with the Islamic republic.
"I'm not in a rush to do it because I think that Iran has a chance to have a great country and to live happily without death, and I'd like to see that," he said in reply to a question from a reporter on Thursday.
"That's my first option. If there's a second option, I think it would be very bad for Iran-
"I don't want to do anything that's going to hurt anybody -- but Iran can't have a nuclear weapon," he added.
President Trump made the comments while receiving Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.
Rome is scheduled to host the second round of US-Iran nuclear talks this Saturday.
US Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held the first round in Muscat, capital of Oman, last Saturday. (end)
asj
"I'm not in a rush to do it because I think that Iran has a chance to have a great country and to live happily without death, and I'd like to see that," he said in reply to a question from a reporter on Thursday.
"That's my first option. If there's a second option, I think it would be very bad for Iran-
"I don't want to do anything that's going to hurt anybody -- but Iran can't have a nuclear weapon," he added.
President Trump made the comments while receiving Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.
Rome is scheduled to host the second round of US-Iran nuclear talks this Saturday.
US Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held the first round in Muscat, capital of Oman, last Saturday. (end)
asj
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment