Russia Likely To Respond Within Days To Trump's Ukraine Ceasefire Proposal
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 17 (KUNA) -- US President Donald J. Trump said he expects his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to respond to his proposal for ceasefire in Ukraine "this week."
"We want it (Ukraine war) to stop. We want the death and the killing to stop," he told reporters while welcoming Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to the White House on Thursday.
"That was a war that would have never started if I were president. You'd have millions of people living right now that are dead. You'd have cities that would be open and thriving, -- but they're not with us any longer," he regretted.
"They're smashed to smithereens, laying on the ground in a million pieces, getting hit by rockets, bombs, and bullets," Trump added. (end)
