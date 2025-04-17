403
Secretary Rubio, Russian FM Discuss Ukraine
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 17 (KUNA) -- US Department of State said Thursday that Secretary Marco Rubio spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to discuss ways of ending the war in Ukraine.
He conveyed to Lavrov "the same message the US team communicated to the Ukrainian delegation and our European allies in Paris: President Trump and the United States want this war to end, and have now presented to all parties the outlines of a durable and lasting peace," said a statement attributable to State Dept. Spokesperson Tammy Bruce.
"The encouraging reception in Paris to the US framework shows that peace is possible if all parties commit to reaching an agreement," Bruce noted.
She was referring to the meeting of top US and European diplomats at the Elysee Palace aiming to reach a common ground on the US proposal for ending the four-year-long war between Ukraine and Russia.
The meeting gathered US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and President Donald Trump's Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff as well as top officials from France, Germany, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom. (pickup previous)
sam
sam
