Kupwara District Selected For PM's Award For Excellence In Public Administration 2024

The award recognizes the district's outstanding achievements in implementing inclusive development programs, fostering participatory governance, and ensuring last-mile delivery of services across sectors such as health, education, infrastructure, livelihood, and social welfare.

The award will be presented by the Prime Minister of India on the occasion of Civil Services Day, to be held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi on 21st April, 2025.

The recognition is a testament to the relentless efforts of the district administration, under the leadership of the Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, in collaboration with various departments, civil society, and the people of the district.

This national-level honor not only brings glory to Kupwara but also sets a benchmark for other districts striving for comprehensive and sustainable development.

