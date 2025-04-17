Don't Shield, Report Terror Sympathisers: J&K LG Urges Public

He urged people to inform the police about individuals within society who are inimical to peace and public welfare.

“Whenever peace is established here, our neighbour starts having a stomach ache,” Sinha said at a function in Bhaderwah.

The police and security forces, in coordination with the administration, have launched operations to eliminate terrorism, but Pakistan continues its efforts to disrupt peace in Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

The LG said Pakistan is grappling with its own internal problems.“We all know that it is a failed state. It cannot even provide basic facilities to its citizens. Yet, it continuously tries to disturb peace in Jammu and Kashmir by sending terrorists here,” he said.

Sinha stressed that without peace, there can be no development.“Some people in society provide shelter to terrorists and facilitate their movement,” he said.

“I want to appeal to them - while maintaining peace is the responsibility of the security forces and the administration, if anyone among you is supporting such elements, it is your duty not to shield them but to inform the police,” he said.

“Until terrorism is completely eradicated, our police personnel, security forces and administration will not rest,” he added.

“In this campaign, I seek your cooperation. I say this repeatedly - Jammu and Kashmir should have only one mantra: 'Do not touch the innocent, but do not spare the guilty'. I repeat no innocent person should be harmed, but the one who has committed the crime must be punished,” he said.

'Health For All Top Priority'

Sinha inaugurated a week-long mega surgical camps in Doda and Kishtwar, being organised by Rotary International in collaboration with the district administrations and the department of health and medical education.

“Health for all is a top priority for me, and the J&K administration in the past few years has ensured that everyone has access to effective and quality health services. We have improved physical infrastructure and invested in essential services to provide timely and appropriate healthcare,” he said.

The camps, being held at three different locations - Associated Hospital of GMC Doda, District Hospital Kishtwar, and Sub District Hospital Bhaderwah - will witness super-specialty and general surgeries conducted by specialised doctors across various fields.

“There is a single resolve behind improvement in physical facilities – to provide better protection to the people during health emergencies and to ensure healthy living and well-being for people of all age groups,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor reiterated that, under the guidance of the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the J&K Administration has made significant strides in strengthening the healthcare sector.

He said, the entire health system has been sensitized in the last five years to ensure essential healthcare and develop infrastructure for noncommunicable diseases like mental health and psychosocial support in every district. We have been diligently working on key areas such as ensuring availability of Doctors, access to affordable Drugs, enhancing Diagnostics, and improving Delivery Mechanisms, the Lieutenant Governor added.

“I assure you all that promoting safe, healthy and better life will always be the priority of the administration,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor urged the people to identify, isolate and report divisive elements threatening peace and harmony.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now