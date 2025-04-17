'The Chief Minister & The Spy': Omar, Mehbooba Trade Barbs

Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said she was not surprised by the revelations made by ex-RAW chief A S Dulat in his latest book about National Conference president Farooq Abdullah“privately' supporting the abrogation of Article 370.

“Dulat's revelations are nothing new for me. This father-son duo (Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah) went to meet them (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) on August 3 (2019). Farooq Sahib did not even go to Parliament (on August 5, 2019). He stayed back. So there is nothing surprising for me,” Mufti said while addressing a PDP workers' convention here.

Article 370 granting special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was abrogated by the Centre on August 5, 2019.

Adding to her charges, Mehbooba Mufti also claimed that Omar Abdullah had approached BJP leader Amit Shah in 2014 for a possible alliance in Jammu and Kashmir.“He told Shah not to go with PDP, but to choose NC unconditionally,” she alleged.

Reacting sharply to PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's remarks endorsing Dulat's claims, former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah questioned the credibility of the former spymaster and reminded Mufti of what Dulat had written about her own father, the late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, in an earlier book.

“If Mehbooba Mufti believes everything Dulat writes is true, then should we also consider what he wrote about Mufti's father in his first book as true?” Omar asked during a media interaction.

“If we consider that is true, how can Mehbooba ji make people understand? She should please answer that.” he said.

He further criticised Dulat, alleging that it is his habit to exaggerate facts to boost book sales.“With friends like this, who needs enemies?” he added.

The exchange comes just ahead of the release of Dulat's latest book“The Chief Minister and the Spy”, scheduled to hit the stands on April 18. The book has already stirred political waters in the region, re-igniting the long-standing debate over the events leading to the abrogation of Article 370 - a constitutional provision that granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

