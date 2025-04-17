J&K Braces For Rain, Snow & Thunderstorm Fury From April 18

Triggered by an active Western Disturbance, the impending weather system is expected to bring widespread light to moderate rainfall in the plains and heavy snowfall in the upper reaches of the region. The Pir Panjal mountain range and high-altitude zones including Anantnag-Pahalgam, Kulgam, Sinthan Pass, Shopian, Pir Ki Gali, Sonamarg-Zojila, Bandipora-Razdan Pass, Gulmarg, and Kupwara-Sadhna Pass are likely to bear the brunt of the storm, with heavy precipitation expected to impact daily life.

Wind speeds may reach 40–50 kmph, with gusts up to 70 kmph. The MeT Department has also warned of hailstorms and frequent lightning strikes, which could damage crops, infrastructure, and power lines. Urban and rural populations alike are advised to remain indoors during intense weather phases.

Surface transport across Jammu and Kashmir is likely to be severely affected, especially on the vital Jammu-Srinagar and Srinagar-Leh National Highways, in addition to several inter-district roads in hilly terrain. Authorities fear a high probability of landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones, particularly in geologically sensitive areas.

A sharp rise in water levels in streams and rivers could lead to localized flooding and waterlogging, especially in low-lying pockets of the Valley. Urban municipal bodies have been alerted to remain on standby to manage emergency situations and drainage issues.

In view of the hazardous forecast, the Agriculture Department has issued an urgent advisory to farmers, urging them to halt all field activities-including spraying, sowing, and irrigation-from April 18 through the afternoon of April 21. Livestock should also be secured in safe shelters during the stormy period.

Disaster response teams have been asked to remain on high alert, with the Divisional and District Administrations coordinating closely to prepare relief and rescue contingencies.

As weather-related disruptions loom, residents are urged to stay updated via official bulletins and avoid venturing into risky terrain. With memories still fresh of previous extreme weather events, authorities are stressing early preparedness and community caution to minimize damage and ensure safety.

