403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets Special Envoy Of Zambian President
(MENAFN- APO Group)
HE Minister of State for International Cooperation Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met Thursday in Doha with HE Special Envoy of the President of the Republic of Zambia Caleb Fundanga.
The two sides discussed ways to foster bilateral cooperation relations, primarily in the field of development and several topics of common interest.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment