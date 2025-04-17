Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Meets With Special Envoy Of Zambian President


2025-04-17 07:00:30
(MENAFN- APO Group)


HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Sultan bin Saad bin Sultan Al Muraikhi met Thursday with HE Special Envoy of the President of the Republic of Zambia, Caleb Fundanga, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries as well as ways to strengthen and enhance cooperation.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.

MENAFN17042025004934011406ID1109444163

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search