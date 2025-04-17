Qatari Ambassador To Sudan Inspects The Embassy Premises In Preparation To Resume Work

HE Qatar's Ambassador to the Republic of Sudan, Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al Sada, inspected the Qatari Embassy premises in Khartoum, to be the first diplomatic mission to arrive in the Sudanese capital after the war.

His Excellency raised the Qatari flag at the embassy building and inspected the damage caused by the war, as part of the ongoing preparations to resume the embassy's work from its premises in Khartoum.

This step comes in preparation for the diplomatic mission's return to its duties from Khartoum, after taking the necessary measures to rehabilitate the building and ensure its readiness for operation.

