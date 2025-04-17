Health Ministers Launch Landmark Polio Vaccination Campaign To Protect 83 Million Children In Lake Chad Basin

In a renewed effort to eradicate circulating polio variant type 2 in the Lake Chad Basin, Ministers of Health from Cameroon, the Central African Republic, Chad, Niger and Nigeria launched today a synchronized regional vaccination campaign aimed at protecting 83 million under 5 children. The initiative is a crucial milestone in the fight against variant poliovirus type 2, which continues to pose a threat to millions of children across the region.

Over the past 12 months, variant poliovirus type 2 has been detected both in the environment (wastewater samples) and among affected people in Cameroon, Chad, Niger, and Nigeria. A total of 210 detections have been reported across these four countries, 140 of which resulted in paralysis. Although no cases have been reported in CAR so far, these findings underscore the ongoing risk of cross-border transmission and the pressing need for coordinated regional action.

Over 50% of the polio cases reported in Chad in 2024 are linked to the strain circulating in Cameroon, underlining the importance of coordination and synchronization of polio response efforts.

Nearly 12 million children were vaccinated last year through mass immunization campaigns to halt the spread of the virus.

To further strengthen immunity and curb transmission, a synchronized polio vaccination campaign will take place from 24 to 28 April 2025, targeting high-risk and mobile populations in border areas where surveillance indicators have remained below target. This campaign is part of a broader strategy to ensure all children are protected, regardless of location or movement patterns.

The round is supported by an estimated 1.1 million frontline workers (including vaccinators, social mobilizers, and monitors) dedicated to protecting every last child.

“The Lake Chad Basin remains a critical area in our fight against polio. By coming together as a region, we reinforce our commitment to ending polio once and for all,” said the Minister of Health of Chad, Hon. Dr Abdelmadjid Abderahim.

As part of the launch, the Ministers of Health will hold a closed-door meeting to discuss challenges, review epidemiological data, and strengthen cross-border cooperation. The event aligns with the Africa Regional Polio Eradication Action Plan and the Polio Eradication Cross-Border Coordination Plan 2024–2025, endorsed in August 2024 and updated in February 2025 to adapt to the evolving epidemiological situation on the ground-underscoring the region's united commitment to protecting every child.

Global health partners, including WHO, UNICEF, the Gates Foundation, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and Rotary International, will join the effort, reaffirming their commitment to polio eradication. Community health workers, local leaders, and volunteers will also play a vital role in ensuring the campaign's success. This event will coincide with African Vaccination Week under the theme 'Immunization for all is humanly possible.'

The polio eradication initiative in the Lake Chad Basin demonstrates the power of collaboration in global health. By working together, governments, partners, and communities can ensure a polio-free future for children in the region and beyond.

