Adams Natural Resources Fund Announces First Quarter 2025 Performance
|ANNUALIZED COMPARATIVE RETURNS (3/31/2025)
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|10 Year
|Adams Natural Resources Fund (NAV)
|1.4
|%
|10.1
|%
|29.1
|%
|6.7
|%
|Adams Natural Resources Fund (market price)
|8.9
|%
|11.3
|%
|31.3
|%
|6.9
|%
|S&P 500 Energy Sector
|2.5
|%
|11.1
|%
|31.6
|%
|6.2
|%
|S&P 500 Materials Sector
|-5.7
|%
|1.3
|%
|16.1
|%
|8.1
|%
NET ASSET VALUE ANNOUNCED
The Fund's net asset value at March 31, 2025, compared with the year earlier, was:
|3/31/2025
|3/31/2024
|Net assets
|$684,022,125
|$712,708,809
|Shares outstanding
|26,575,646
|25,506,011
|Net asset value per share
|$25.74
|$27.94
|TEN LARGEST EQUITY PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS (3/31/2025)
|% of Net Assets
|Exxon Mobil Corporation
|23.5
|%
|Chevron Corporation
|12.9
|%
|ConocoPhillips
|6.0
|%
|Linde plc
|4.4
|%
|EOG Resources, Inc.
|3.8
|%
|Williams Companies, Inc.
|3.2
|%
|Hess Corporation
|3.2
|%
|Baker Hughes Company
|2.7
|%
|Kinder Morgan, Inc.
|2.7
|%
|ONEOK, Inc.
|2.6
|%
|Total
|65.0
|%
|INDUSTRY WEIGHTINGS (3/31/2025)
|% of Net Assets
|Energy
|Integrated Oil & Gas
|36.4
|%
|Exploration & Production
|21.4
|%
|Storage & Transportation
|10.9
|%
|Refining & Marketing
|6.2
|%
|Equipment & Services
|5.9
|%
|Materials
|Chemicals
|12.7
|%
|Metals & Mining
|2.8
|%
|Containers & Packaging
|1.8
|%
|Construction Materials
|1.3
|%
About Adams Funds
Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO). The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 90 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying a minimum annual distribution rate of 8% of NAV paid evenly each quarter throughout the year, providing reliability for long-term shareholders. A portion of any distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain, and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions for tax reporting purposes in a calendar year, including the percentage of qualified dividend income, will be made after year-end. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds.com .For further information:
