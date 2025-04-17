Adams Natural Resources Fund Announces First Quarter 2025 Performance

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALTIMORE, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO) announces the Fund's investment returns for the first quarter of 2025. The total return on the Fund's net asset value for the first quarter of 2025 was 8.8%, with dividends and capital gains reinvested. The comparable figures for the S&P 500 Energy Sector and the S&P 500 Materials Sector were 10.2% and 2.8%, respectively. Our benchmark, which is comprised of the S&P 500 Energy Sector (80%) and the S&P 500 Materials Sector (20%), returned 8.7%. The total return on the Fund's market price for the same period was 7.4%. The First Quarter Report to Shareholders is expected to be released on or about April 23, 2025.

ANNUALIZED COMPARATIVE RETURNS (3/31/2025) 1 Year 3 Year 5 Year 10 Year Adams Natural Resources Fund (NAV) 1.4 % 10.1 % 29.1 % 6.7 % Adams Natural Resources Fund (market price) 8.9 % 11.3 % 31.3 % 6.9 % S&P 500 Energy Sector 2.5 % 11.1 % 31.6 % 6.2 % S&P 500 Materials Sector -5.7 % 1.3 % 16.1 % 8.1 %





NET ASSET VALUE ANNOUNCED

The Fund's net asset value at March 31, 2025, compared with the year earlier, was:

3/31/2025 3/31/2024 Net assets $684,022,125 $712,708,809 Shares outstanding 26,575,646 25,506,011 Net asset value per share $25.74 $27.94





TEN LARGEST EQUITY PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS (3/31/2025) % of Net Assets Exxon Mobil Corporation 23.5 % Chevron Corporation 12.9 % ConocoPhillips 6.0 % Linde plc 4.4 % EOG Resources, Inc. 3.8 % Williams Companies, Inc. 3.2 % Hess Corporation 3.2 % Baker Hughes Company 2.7 % Kinder Morgan, Inc. 2.7 % ONEOK, Inc. 2.6 % Total 65.0 %





INDUSTRY WEIGHTINGS (3/31/2025) % of Net Assets Energy Integrated Oil & Gas 36.4 % Exploration & Production 21.4 % Storage & Transportation 10.9 % Refining & Marketing 6.2 % Equipment & Services 5.9 % Materials Chemicals 12.7 % Metals & Mining 2.8 % Containers & Packaging 1.8 % Construction Materials 1.3 %





About Adams Funds

Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO). The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 90 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying a minimum annual distribution rate of 8% of NAV paid evenly each quarter throughout the year, providing reliability for long-term shareholders. A portion of any distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain, and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions for tax reporting purposes in a calendar year, including the percentage of qualified dividend income, will be made after year-end. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds.com .

For further information: