Oxford Square Capital Corp. Schedules First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release And Conference Call For April 25, 2025
About Oxford Square Capital Corp.
Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a publicly-traded business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and, to a lesser extent, debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) vehicles. CLO investments may also include warehouse facilities, which are financing structures intended to aggregate loans that may be used to form the basis of a CLO vehicle.
Contact:
Bruce Rubin
203-983-5280
