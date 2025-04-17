4/20 For Freedom: Last Prisoner Project And Ben & Jerry's Call On Governors To Grant Cannabis Clemency

The Fight for Cannabis Justice This 4/20 Just Got a Little Bit Sweeter

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As in years past, this 4/20 , cannabis businesses will rack up sales, public figures will use their platforms to highlight cannabis culture, and millions of Americans will take advantage of their freedom and consume with friends and family. However, we cannot forget the tens of thousands of people who will spend their 4/20 in prison for the same cannabis-related activity. This is why Last Prisoner Project (LPP) and Ben & Jerry's are joining forces to urge governors across the country to grant clemency to those still incarcerated for cannabis-related offenses this 4/20.

Through a nationwide digital campaign and on-the-ground events, Ben & Jerry's and LPP are encouraging supporters to take direct action by signing petitions, contacting governors, and sharing stories of those unjustly imprisoned. Despite broad bipartisan support and growing momentum for legalization and retroactive relief, states with and without legalized adult-use cannabis continue to incarcerate individuals like Antonio Wyatt, who is behind bars in Kansas, and Robert Deals, who is still serving a lengthy sentence in Arizona.

“It is unacceptable that while legal cannabis generates billions in tax revenue, states still incarcerate people like Antonio Wyatt and Robert Deals, who are serving time for the same thing,” said Sarah Gersten, Executive Director of Last Prisoner Project.“Governors have the power to right this wrong, and we're calling on them to act now.”

“When we say legalization without justice is half baked, we mean that legalization while people, disproportionately Black and Brown, are still sitting in prison for cannabis or reeling from the detrimental impacts of having a cannabis conviction on their records is simply not justice fully realized,” said Palika Makam, Ben & Jerry's US Activism Manager. Makam acknowledged Last Prisoner Project and their strategic leadership and guidance to help drive action and justice this year.”

As part of its on-the-ground advocacy, Ben & Jerry's will be joining the Cannabis Unity Week of Action in D.C. from April 29th-May 1st to build public awareness and mobilize grassroots efforts to demand clemency from governors like Katie Hobbs (AZ) and Laura Kelly (KS). Ben & Jerry's will also be joining LPP to scoop ice cream at PuffDao's 4/20 Buds and Bites event at PleasureMed in West Hollywood, CA.

The urgency behind this campaign is clear. States continue to enact and enforce outdated cannabis laws; Kansas still maintains full prohibition, while Arizona incarcerates individuals for cannabis-related offenses despite a booming legal market. Meanwhile, public support for clemency is overwhelming; an ACLU poll found that 84% of Americans favor releasing those still behind bars for cannabis offenses. Calls for governors to grant state-level clemency have only been answered by a few leaders like Maryland's Wes Moore, while many others have failed to act, leaving justice delayed for those still incarcerated.

Supporters can help make this a #420ForFreedom by taking the following actions:

✅ Send a letter to your governor urging for cannabis clemency at lpp/420clemency

✅ Sign petitions and share stories for Antonio Wyatt (KS), Robert Deals (AZ), & others at lpp/420

✅ Join the Cannabis Unity Week of Action at lpp/CannabisUnityWeek

✅ Amplify the call for justice by sharing #420ForFreedom on socials with our lpp/420toolkit

✅ Donate to support our constituents with direct financial support at lpp/donate

We are grateful for Ben & Jerry's and all of our 420 For Freedom partners who are supporting us this year including Sunset Lake CBD, The Majority Report Radio, Vessel, Verdi, The Tea House, Dialed in Gummies, Buds Goods, WNC CBD, Jeeter, Counselle Collection, Tree House Cannabis, Ethos, Silver Therapeutics, North Atlantic Seed Co., Releaf Center, The Peach Fuzz, Cats Luck Vegan, Police and Thieves (POT), Entourage Cannabis, Show Me Organics, Vivid Cannabis, The Travel Agency, Happy Eddie, Corridor NYC, and more.

For those interested in supporting our 4/20 efforts, you can learn more at lpp/420.

Stephen J Post

Last Prisoner Project

+1 513-827-2340

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.