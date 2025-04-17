Facticerie Presents The Scent Of Dalí -- A Surrealist Fragrance Tribute And Immersive Cultural Dreamscape

Facticerie Presents The Scent Of Dalí -- A Surrealist Fragrance Tribute And Immersive Cultural Dreamscape
Founded by Sudhir Gupta, Guinness World Record holder and custodian of olfactory memory, Facticerie is a museum unlike any other. Housing over 3,500 giant perfume sculptures once created as luxurious display art, it now becomes the stage for a surrealist tribute unlike any the fragrance world has seen.
This landmark exhibition showcases the only known complete collection of Salvador Dalí's oversized perfume sculptures--phantasmagoric flacons, melted forms, and amphora-like relics reinterpreted into immersive scent installations. It is a multisensory homage where memory meets imagination, and fragrance becomes a form of artistic rebellion.
Accompanying the exhibit are floral dreamscapes by Venezuelan artist Mercedes Acosta, known for her ethereal creations at the MET Gala. Her installations--featuring dried blooms, botanical shadows, and suspended botanica--echo Dalí's surrealism through a feminine, Latin American lens.
"As a Latin woman, I believe memory is fragrance," says Acosta. "This is my love letter to Dalí--and to every dream that refuses to fade."
"Dalí showed us that the surreal is more real than reality," adds Gupta. "At Facticerie, we honor him not with paint--but with perfume."
Visitors will also discover restored architectural elements from Manhattan's historic Lascoff Pharmacy--converted into scent altars and surrealist cabinets of memory.
