CLLCTIVLY Honors The Legacy Of Black Giving And The Future Of Collective Care With Annual We Give Black Event

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CLLCTIVLY, the Baltimore-based organization dedicated to supporting Black-led social change, is proud to announce We Give Black-a multi-day experience dedicated to fueling social change through storytelling, strategic investment, and collective care. Taking place May 29-31 at cultural landmarks and community spaces throughout Baltimore City, this event will unite changemakers, entrepreneurs, philanthropists, creatives, investors and community members.We Give Black continues CLLCTIVLY's ongoing commitment to building Black futures through community-rooted solutions. The three-day event serves as a platform to redistribute resources, shift narratives, and strengthen the ecosystem of Black-led organizations working toward systemic change. Programming is anchored in three core themes: Remembering, Restorying, and Reimagining, which will guide participants through collective reflection, healing, and vision-building."We Give Black is more than a moment-it's a movement that affirms the power we've always possessed," says Jamye Wooten, Founder & CEO of CLLCTIVLY. "When we understand that our culture itself is capital-that our stories, our healing traditions, and the wisdom passed down through generations represent true abundance-we're not just organizing an event, we're revitalizing a legacy of communal power."Remembering honors the longstanding traditions of communal giving, mutual aid, and cultural inheritance that have sustained Black communities for generations. Through workshops and guided practices, participants will reconnect with ancestral wisdom and explore the ways in which legacy informs today's strategies for impact and well-being.Restorying centers the transformative power of reclaiming and reshaping Black narratives. Through storytelling, artistic expression, and dialogue, this theme emphasizes the importance of affirming the fullness of Black life-including joy, innovation, and everyday abundance-and shifting from deficit-based framing to asset-based truth-telling.Reimagining challenges extractive funding models and expands the understanding of community wealth. Participants will engage in capacity-building experiences that elevate Black leadership and support the design of regenerative systems rooted in solidarity, ownership, and cultural capital.Over the course of three days, We Give Black invites attendees to explore these themes through various experiences including:.Imagine Stages: A curated session of keynote speakers and artists taking part in moderated conversations, inspiring talks and live artistic performances..Discovery Rooms: A series of intimate breakout sessions crowdsourced from a national call for proposals and featuring workshops, short talks, and conversations led by thought leaders in various topics aligned with the core themes of We Give Black..Storytelling Sessions: Citywide immersive experiences through the lens of the people, places, and spaces that make Baltimore thrive. Each experience will be crafted by some of the city's leading organizations, changemakers, creatives, and entrepreneurs..Community Celebration: A community gathering designed to bring folks together to celebrate Black joy while showcasing the finest local food, artists, vendors, performers, and a surprise headlining act.Whether you're a donor, community leader, creative, or simply someone who believes in the power of Black-led change, We Give Black is your invitation to invest in a liberated future. Visit wegiveblack for more information and to purchase tickets.About CLLCTIVLYFounded in 2019 by Jamye Wooten, a longtime advocate for racial and economic justice, CLLCTIVLY is a community-driven ecosystem dedicated to amplifying and sustaining Black-led organizations in Baltimore. Through grantmaking, storytelling, and strategic partnerships, CLLCTIVLY envisions a future where Black social change efforts are fully resourced and celebrated.

